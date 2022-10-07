Goose Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,406.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $63,294.36 and approximately $21,406.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Goose Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 tokens. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @goosedefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Goose Finance is goosefinance.medium.com. Goose Finance’s official website is www.goosedefi.com.

Goose Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance (EGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Goose Finance has a current supply of 1,867,616.50450207 with 1,755,130.18328287 in circulation. The last known price of Goose Finance is 0.03643898 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $9,940.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.goosedefi.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

