Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Gorilla Diamond (GORILLA) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Gorilla Diamond has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $17,908.00 worth of Gorilla Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gorilla Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gorilla Diamond has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Profile

Gorilla Diamond’s genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Gorilla Diamond’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Gorilla Diamond’s official Twitter account is @GorillaDiamondT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gorilla Diamond is www.gorilladiamond.com. The Reddit community for Gorilla Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/GorillaDiamondInc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gorilla Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gorilla Diamond is creating a peer-to-peer marketplace called the Diamond Service Market (DSM). Investors earn a 6% reflection for holding $GDT, and are automatically enrolled in additional transaction reflections occurring from all sales through Gorilla Diamond Inc. Gorilla Diamond Token (GDT) is a cryptocurrency based on the Binance blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gorilla Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gorilla Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gorilla Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

