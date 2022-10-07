governance ZIL (GZIL) Trading Down 17.5% This Week

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $9,372.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One governance ZIL token can now be purchased for $8.45 or 0.00043151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get governance ZIL alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

governance ZIL Token Profile

governance ZIL’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling governance ZIL

According to CryptoCompare, “governance ZIL (GZIL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Zilliqa platform. governance ZIL has a current supply of 0. The last known price of governance ZIL is 8.13957253 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $27,847.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zilliqa.com/staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire governance ZIL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy governance ZIL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for governance ZIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for governance ZIL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.