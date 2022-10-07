Govi (GOVI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Govi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $297,694.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Govi has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Govi Token Profile

Govi launched on December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,109,146 tokens. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Govi’s official website is cvi.finance. The official message board for Govi is cviofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “Govi (GOVI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Govi has a current supply of 32,000,000 with 15,810,146 in circulation. The last known price of Govi is 0.24050374 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $234,464.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cvi.finance/.”

