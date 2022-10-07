GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XOUT opened at $33.14 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $46.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

