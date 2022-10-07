Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00271664 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001320 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003122 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviocoin (GIO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GIO through the process of mining. Graviocoin has a current supply of 293,438,521.758814 with 72,128,520.753814 in circulation. The last known price of Graviocoin is 0.01599323 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $327.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gravio.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

