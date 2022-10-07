Gravity Finance (GFI) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Gravity Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $604,525.36 and $64.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance was first traded on May 18th, 2021. Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 tokens. Gravity Finance’s official website is gravityfinance.io. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @gravity_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/gravityfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity Finance (GFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Gravity Finance has a current supply of 1,199,999,974 with 352,267,212 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity Finance is 0.00172872 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $82.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravityfinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

