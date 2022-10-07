Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $11.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $90,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

