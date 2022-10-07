Greggs’ (GRG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 1,850 ($22.35) on Tuesday. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,946.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,082.58.
In other news, insider Matthew Davies bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, with a total value of £42,520 ($51,377.48).
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
