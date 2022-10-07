Greggs’ (GRG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 1,850 ($22.35) on Tuesday. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,594.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,946.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,082.58.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

In other news, insider Matthew Davies bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, with a total value of £42,520 ($51,377.48).

About Greggs

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Further Reading

