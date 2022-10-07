Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 5.8%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 10,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,482,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.
Grifols Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.