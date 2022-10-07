Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Trading Down 5.8%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 10,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,482,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Grifols during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

