Grimm (GRIMM) Achieves Market Cap of $72,309.63

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 495.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Grimm has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Grimm has a total market cap of $72,309.63 and approximately $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2019. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grimm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grimm (GRIMM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Grimm has a current supply of 60,501,300. The last known price of Grimm is 0.00120043 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grimmw.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

