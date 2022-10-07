Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.63 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00271807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00140474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00751941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00601640 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00249045 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GRIN through the process of mining. Grin has a current supply of 98,212,860. The last known price of Grin is 0.05949384 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $50,990.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grin.mw/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

