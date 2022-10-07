GSPI Shopping.io Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3,726.05 (GSPI)

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded 99.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded down 99.7% against the US dollar. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a total market cap of $3,726.05 and approximately $14,864.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Profile

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSPI Shopping.io Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GSPI Shopping.io Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GSPI Shopping.io Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

