Guarded Ether (GETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12,135.00

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Guarded Ether has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Guarded Ether token can currently be bought for $1,010.85 or 0.05192474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guarded Ether has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Guarded Ether Token Profile

Guarded Ether launched on August 28th, 2017. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 4,366 tokens. Guarded Ether’s official message board is medium.com/@guarda. Guarded Ether’s official website is guarda.com. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @guardawallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/guardawallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Guarded Ether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarded Ether (GETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Guarded Ether has a current supply of 4,366.12063191 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Guarded Ether is 1,025.59098062 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,168.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://guarda.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guarded Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

