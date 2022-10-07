Guggenheim Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $125.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Etsy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $115.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,268 shares of company stock worth $12,990,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

