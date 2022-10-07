Guider Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Guider has a market capitalization of $2,964.91 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider’s genesis date was May 10th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2na3s1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider (GDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Guider has a current supply of 259,564,000 with 249,181,440 in circulation. The last known price of Guider is 0.000012 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/2Na3S1d.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

