Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Gunstar Metaverse Currency token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Gunstar Metaverse Currency has a market cap of $12,363.76 and $54,375.00 worth of Gunstar Metaverse Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gunstar Metaverse Currency has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gunstar Metaverse Currency alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,003.54 or 0.99989382 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Gunstar Metaverse Currency Token Profile

Gunstar Metaverse Currency (CRYPTO:GSC) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2022. Gunstar Metaverse Currency’s official Twitter account is @gunstar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gunstar Metaverse Currency’s official website is gunstar.io. The official message board for Gunstar Metaverse Currency is blog.gunstar.io.

Buying and Selling Gunstar Metaverse Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Gunstar Metaverse Currency (GSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gunstar Metaverse Currency has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gunstar Metaverse Currency is 0.00207927 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gunstar.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gunstar Metaverse Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gunstar Metaverse Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gunstar Metaverse Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gunstar Metaverse Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gunstar Metaverse Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.