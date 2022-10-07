GYSR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,217.00 (GYSR)

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $614,074.91 and approximately $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GYSR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GYSR

GYSR’s launch date was October 28th, 2020. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYSR (GYSR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. GYSR has a current supply of 0. The last known price of GYSR is 0.07569144 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gysr.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYSR directly using U.S. dollars.

