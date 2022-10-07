Hacken Token Hits Market Cap of $6.80 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $631,106.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token was first traded on April 13th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 tokens. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The Reddit community for Hacken Token is https://reddit.com/r/hacken. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub.

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken Token (HAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hacken Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 474,371,758 in circulation. The last known price of Hacken Token is 0.01431319 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,009,187.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hacken.ai.”

