Halma (LON:HLMA) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on the stock.

HLMA has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.18) to GBX 2,435 ($29.42) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 1,820 ($21.99) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,293.50 ($27.71).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,151.92 ($26.00) on Thursday. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,270 ($39.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,153.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,220.23. The company has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,375.00.

In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 5,754 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,246 ($27.14), for a total transaction of £129,234.84 ($156,156.16).

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

