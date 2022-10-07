Hanzo Inu (HNZO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded down 93.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Hanzo Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hanzo Inu has traded down 92.9% against the US dollar. Hanzo Inu has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hanzo Inu Coin Profile

Hanzo Inu’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Hanzo Inu’s official website is hanzoinu.finance. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hanzo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hanzo Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hanzo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

