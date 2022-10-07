Hanzo Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.64 Million (HNZO)

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Hanzo Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hanzo Inu has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hanzo Inu has traded 92.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hanzo Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hanzo Inu Profile

Hanzo Inu launched on May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hanzo Inu is hanzoinu.finance. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hanzo Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hanzo Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hanzo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hanzo Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hanzo Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.