happy birthday coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13,902.08 (HBDC)

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. happy birthday coin has a market cap of $13,902.08 and approximately $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One happy birthday coin token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

happy birthday coin Profile

happy birthday coin’s genesis date was July 7th, 2020. happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com. The official message board for happy birthday coin is t.me/happycoinholdings. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @hbdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling happy birthday coin

According to CryptoCompare, “happy birthday coin (HBDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. happy birthday coin has a current supply of 7,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of happy birthday coin is 0.0013902 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $701.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://happycoinholdings.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as happy birthday coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade happy birthday coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy happy birthday coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

