Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Up 2.4%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 2,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,503,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harmonic by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Harmonic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $209,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.