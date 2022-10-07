Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 332 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.58.

EXPE opened at $95.61 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

