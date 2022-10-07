Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

