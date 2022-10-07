Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.53. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hasbro by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

