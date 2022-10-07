HashBX 1-Day Volume Tops $613.00 (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One HashBX token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market cap of $292,571.58 and $613.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,584.27 or 1.00001352 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005035 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 tokens. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @hashbxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashBX is https://reddit.com/r/hashbxglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HashBX (HBX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HashBX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 629,280,962.755261 in circulation. The last known price of HashBX is 0.00048524 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $488.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashbx.io/.”

