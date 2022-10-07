Hashgard Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $304,905.32 and approximately $22,733.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hashgard alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is https://reddit.com/r/hashgard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.com. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hashgard Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard (GARD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hashgard has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Hashgard is 0.00003016 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $14,969.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hashgard.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.