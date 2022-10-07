Head-To-Head Review: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.82 million 10.94 -$35.10 million $0.29 0.72 BELLUS Health $20,000.00 63,839.95 -$71.22 million ($0.78) -13.01

Profitability

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BELLUS Health. BELLUS Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1,588.91% N/A -48.09% BELLUS Health -442,331.25% -30.40% -28.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and BELLUS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 BELLUS Health 0 0 5 0 3.00

BELLUS Health has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.04%. Given BELLUS Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BELLUS Health is more favorable than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of BELLUS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures. Its product candidates also include Niyad, a regional anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit; and LTX-608, a nafamostat formulation for direct IV infusion being explored as an investigational product for antiviral treatment of COVID, acute respiratory distress syndrome, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as SuRx, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hayward, California.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Laval, Canada.

