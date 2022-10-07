HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.36.

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,225 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after buying an additional 115,178 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after buying an additional 34,713 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

