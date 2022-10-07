Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $482.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

