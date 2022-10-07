HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $48.00 million and approximately $60.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008866 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. HedgeTrade has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 348,731,468.37517333 in circulation. The last known price of HedgeTrade is 0.11769713 USD and is down -24.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $87.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hedgetrade.com/.”

