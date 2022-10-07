Hegic One Day Trading Volume Tops $279,399.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Hegic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $279,399.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 tokens. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @hegicoptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. The Reddit community for Hegic is https://reddit.com/r/hegicoptions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic (HEGIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hegic has a current supply of 3,012,009,888 with 703,727,349.1958504 in circulation. The last known price of Hegic is 0.00738489 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $428,639.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hegic.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

