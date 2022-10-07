Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Heineken from €114.00 ($116.33) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Heineken from €125.00 ($127.55) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Heineken Stock Performance

HEINY stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

About Heineken

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also

