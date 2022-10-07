Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.6 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CL King decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

