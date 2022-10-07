Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) PT Lowered to $30.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.