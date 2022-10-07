Herbalist Token (HERB) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Herbalist Token has a market cap of $6,327.21 and $1.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Herbalist Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001169 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Herbalist Token

Herbalist Token (HERB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 tokens. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com.

Herbalist Token Token Trading

