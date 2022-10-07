Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Tops $602,362.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00018512 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,687.38 or 1.00061161 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00051862 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063328 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.4974523 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $539,280.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

