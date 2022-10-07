HeroVerse Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (HER)

HeroVerse (HER) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. HeroVerse has a total market capitalization of $18,339.22 and $14,865.00 worth of HeroVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeroVerse has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HeroVerse Profile

HeroVerse is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2021. HeroVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,583,333 tokens. HeroVerse’s official website is heroverse.io. The official message board for HeroVerse is heroverse-game.medium.com. HeroVerse’s official Twitter account is @heroverse_game and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeroVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HeroVerse (HER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HeroVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HeroVerse is 0.00066095 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $314.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heroverse.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

