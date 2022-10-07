hi Dollar (HI) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

hi Dollar (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. hi Dollar has a total market cap of $241.52 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One hi Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, hi Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

hi Dollar Profile

hi Dollar’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for hi Dollar is hi.com.

hi Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hi Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase hi Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

