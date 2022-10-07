Hibiki Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,177.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $399,285.63 and approximately $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hibiki Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hibiki Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hibiki Finance Profile

Hibiki Finance’s genesis date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 tokens. The official website for Hibiki Finance is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @hibikifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hibiki Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hibiki Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hibiki Finance is 0.04327202 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,145.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hibiki.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hibiki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hibiki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hibiki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hibiki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.