Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

