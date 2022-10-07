Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $64.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on HGV. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of HGV opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

