Hina Inu Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,616.00 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Hina Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $566,180.67 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hina Inu

Hina Inu launched on May 25th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,700,116,386,702,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @realhinainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hina Inu’s official website is www.realhinainu.com.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hina Inu (HINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hina Inu has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hina Inu is 0 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $217.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.realhinainu.com/.”

