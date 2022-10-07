Hippo Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (HIPPO)

Hippo Inu (HIPPO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Hippo Inu has a total market capitalization of $9,321.69 and approximately $10,318.00 worth of Hippo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hippo Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hippo Inu has traded down 72.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hippo Inu Profile

Hippo Inu’s genesis date was June 25th, 2022. Hippo Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Hippo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hippo_inu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hippo Inu is hippoinu.io. Hippo Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@hippoinu.

Buying and Selling Hippo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hippo Inu (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hippo Inu has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hippo Inu is 0.0000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hippoinu.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hippo Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hippo Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hippo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

