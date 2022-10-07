Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. Hive has a total market cap of $257.36 million and $6.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 443,497,592 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive (HIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hive has a current supply of 443,639,496.803. The last known price of Hive is 0.49170988 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,579,203.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hive.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.