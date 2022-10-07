Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $512,378.04 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $512,378.04 and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/hive. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is https://reddit.com/r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveterminal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hiveterminal Token has a current supply of 500,000,000. The last known price of Hiveterminal Token is 0.00100989 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $285.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hiveterminal.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars.

