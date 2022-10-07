Hoge Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $11.88 million and $255,397.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hoge Finance Token Profile

Hoge Finance’s launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,140,514,273 tokens. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hoge Finance is hogefinance.com. The Reddit community for Hoge Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoge Finance has a current supply of 398,806,755,521.53046 with 402,276,464,812 in circulation. The last known price of Hoge Finance is 0.00002925 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $62,831.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hogefinance.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

