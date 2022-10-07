Holdex Finance (HOLDEX) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

Holdex Finance (HOLDEX) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Holdex Finance has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. Holdex Finance has a market capitalization of $15,646.68 and approximately $37,732.00 worth of Holdex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holdex Finance token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

About Holdex Finance

Holdex Finance launched on June 22nd, 2021. Holdex Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,412,700 tokens. Holdex Finance’s official website is holdex.finance. Holdex Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@holdexfinance. Holdex Finance’s official Twitter account is @holdexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holdex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/holdexfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Holdex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Holdex Finance (HOLDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Holdex Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Holdex Finance is 0.00241484 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $39,068.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://holdex.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holdex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holdex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holdex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

